Yamunanagar shooting: Private schools in Haryana call for strike on Jan 30

Ritu Chhabra was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries. Ritu Chhabra was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries.

In the wake of the recent shooting at a government school in Yamunanagar, Haryana, Federation of Private Schools Association has called for a statewide strike on January 30, said the body’s state president, Kulbhushan Sharma. On January 20, a Class XII student allegedly fired four shots at his school principal, 47-year-old Ritu Chhabra. She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries. The boy was caught immediately and handed over to police. He was carrying his father’s licensed revolver.

The association has demanded more safety for teachers, management and non-teaching staff and will submit a memorandum to the deputy commissioners of all the districts. Addressing a press conference at Chandigarh Press Club on Wednesday, Sharma said, “The government’s non-friendly policy towards the safety of teachers, management and non-teaching staff has provoked us to take this step. We want safety for all.”

Haryana Progressive Scholars Conference, led by Suresh Gusain, Yamunanagar Private School Association, led by Manoranjan Sahni, and Panchkula Public School Association, led by Satish Anand, have also joined the strike. They said the objective was to frame safety regulations in favour of the teaching fraternity.

Sharma said while advocating the laws for students, the interests of teachers were ignored. He added in case of any issue at the school, the principal and management were held responsible and that too without proper investigation. Sharma further stated that women took pride in being teachers and this was a major reason why schools had more female principals.

“One the one hand, the government has ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, on the other, they are unable to ensure the safety of woman teachers who play an important role in society,” said Sharma. Expressing resentment over the shooting in Yamunanagar, he said, “Neither Chief Minister ML Khattar nor Education Minister Rambilas Sharma has released any statement to condemn the killing. Nobody went to meet the bereaved family. So, we will observe a statewide strike against this attitude of the government.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App