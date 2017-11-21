World Punjabi Conference to be organised on January 5-6

Dr Surjit Patar, chairman, Punjab Arts Council, and Harwinder Singh Hanspal, chairman , World Punjabi Conference, briefing the media at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh Dr Surjit Patar, chairman, Punjab Arts Council, and Harwinder Singh Hanspal, chairman , World Punjabi Conference, briefing the media at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh

THE WORLD Punjabi Conference and Punjab Arts Council are jointly organising a two-day ‘World Punjabi Conference’ on January 5 and 6, 2018, in Chandigarh. The main theme of the conference will be ‘Punjabiyat: Past and Present’.

As part of the conference, there will be six working sessions and one valedictory session, which will be inaugurated by Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister, Punjab, on January 5 at the Law Auditorium, Panjab University.

The conference, said Harvinder Singh Hanspal, chairman, World Punjabi Conference and Dr Surjit Patar, chairman, Punjab Arts Council, would deliberate on Punjabi language, literature, culture, its economy, youth, power peasantry, migration etc. Hanspal added that the World Punjabi Conference had already successfully organised five World Punjabi Conferences in Bangkok, USA, Canada, England and India and this conference will be a non-political endeavour in which about 1,000 delegates from India as well as abroad will participate. A strong delegation from Pakistan under the leadership of Fakhar Zaman will also attend the conference.”

