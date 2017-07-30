World Hepatitis Day: PGI conducts CME session on Hepatitis

According to PGI doctors, despite a low to moderate prevalence, India accounts for a significant share of global HBV and HCV infections due to the large population. According to PGI doctors, despite a low to moderate prevalence, India accounts for a significant share of global HBV and HCV infections due to the large population.

On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, a Continued Medical Education (CME) was conducted at the Rural Health Training Center (RHTC), Naraingarh, by the Department of Community Medicine, PGI. A PGI statement said on Saturday that the CME was organised under the guidance by Dr Kathirvel S, assistant professor cum faculty in-charge, RHTC, Naraingarh. “The session was attended by various health care staff of Civil Hospital, Naraingarh, including medical officers, staff nurses, pharmacists, counsellors, hospital attendants and sanitary attendants,” it said.

According to PGI officials, the CME began with an introduction to the ‘Epidemiology of Hepatitis’ and a detailed description of Hepatitis A and E were presented. Dr Divya, junior resident, Community Medicine, then explained about the Hepatitis B,C and D. “It was an interactive session and many queries were raised by the participants. The emphasis was given on what measures to be undertaken by healthcare workers to prevent them and other patients from Hepatitis. All queries were aptly answered by the presenters,” the statement said.

Hepatitis B & C are blood-borne viruses and most common modes of infection are through unsafe injection practices, IV drug abuse and transfusion of unscreened blood and blood products. In the early stage, Hepatitis B ad C to a large extent is an asymptomatic disease.

According to PGI doctors, despite a low to moderate prevalence, India accounts for a significant share of global HBV and HCV infections due to the large population. As per the estimate, approximately 4 crore people are infected with HBV. “It is estimated that 1.2 to 1.8 crore people are infected with HCV. Untreated chronic hepatitis B&C increases the risk of cirrhosis of liver and liver cancer,” the PGI doctors said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App