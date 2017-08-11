Workshop on child rights Role of Child Welfare Committee does not end with rescuing a child

Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki and CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur at Chandigarh Judicial Academy in Sector 43 on Thursday. (Kamleshwar Singh) Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki and CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur at Chandigarh Judicial Academy in Sector 43 on Thursday. (Kamleshwar Singh)

“The role of any Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of any state does not end after just rescuing a child and sending him to a shelter home rather the real responsibilities come later so as to ensure that the rescued child does not have to stay in the shelter till he is 18, CWC should make efforts to send the child back to their parent state,” said Yashwant Singh, Member, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) while addressing a regional workshop on child rights here in Chandigarh on Thursday in collaboration with the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR).

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Singh, who spoke on child rights and role of NCPCR, said: “The role of child welfare committees in every district is very crucial in ensuring child friendly cities. Right now, most of us really don’t have a clear knowledge of the responsibilities of a CWC. Rescuing a child and then sending him to a shelter home should not be the only responsibility of the CWC. Rather we should accomplish an objective of sending back the child to his or her parent state.” He added, “For this, NCPCR is asking states to establish a facility for children where they can be immediately shifted to parent state facility in case they moved to another state due to certain circumstances.”

Is the POCSO E-Box getting the required attention? “It’s been not so long that the E-Box has been introduced. It will certainly take some time to gather momentum. Till now, we have got 600-700 hits and even received five-six serious complaints. And, action has also been taken. So, people’s awareness is gradually increasing.”

Are there any special plans to ensure child safety from growing crimes under POCSO? Singh replied, “On our level, we are doing the maximum, from sensitising all state child right commissions to child welfare committees but still a lot needs to be done. We have even introduced Google booklet ensuring maximum awareness about POCSO. The booklets are specially designed to make people aware of sexual abuses against children.”

Answering what according to you could be the possible reason for increasing child abuse graph? Singh said, “See the major thing which is missing today is communication between parents and their kids. For instance, yesterday I was reading a news that a 12-year-old girl and a 26-year-old boy jumped before a train as they loved each other and the girl thought that her parents would not accept them. So, here you see the incident has again highlighted how parents are failing to communicate properly with their children.”

Singh also said that still a lot has to be done as many children end their lives after their objectionable pictures are shared online. He also stressed that until the judiciary doesn’t have strict rules and firm punishment in place, cybercrimes will go on increasing.

