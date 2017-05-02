Workshop for nurses organised at PGIMER

The National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE), Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), organised a series of workshops and CNEs on various topics. “A first of its kind hands on workshop on nursing skills in intensive care was organised by MSc nursing 2nd year students of Medical Surgery Nursing Specialty in collaboration with the department of anaesthesia and intensive care and nursing services,” said a PGI statement.

“As many as 50 nurses working in the intensive care and emergency units of the Advanced Trauma Centre, PGIMER, took part in the workshop.” Another CNE (Continued Nursing Education) was organised on theme. “Sailing along the journey of motherhood was organised by team of obstetrics and gynaecological nursing. About 125 participants attended this CNE,” an official said.

