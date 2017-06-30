Working on wet lawn, gardener electrocuted

CCTV footage of the incident spot. Express CCTV footage of the incident spot. Express

IN A freak accident, a 49-year-old man, Munshi Lal, employed as a gardener with a local school in Sector 21, died when he received an electric shock from the lawnmower that he was using to trim the grass at the school playground. He died within seconds. The shocking manner in which he received the shock and died was captured by a CCTV camera installed on the school premises.

The incident took place at about 1 pm at Ishwar Singh Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21. The school is closed till July 1, due to summer vacation. Munshi Lal is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Chandigarh received moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours. The playground where Lal was trimming the grass was also wet. Chandigarh Administration’s electricity department officials, who, too, visited the site, said prima-facie it appeared that this could be the reason that led to the electric shock. The lawnmower’s iron handle was uncovered while it was being used.

The school management, including the officiating principal, Saravjeet Kaur, Parmod Kumar (manager), reached the spot along with other staff members as soon as they learnt about the incident. Though Lal was rushed to Government Multispeciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Parmod Kumar said, “The incident took place when the the school premises was being cleaned as the school is reopening on July 1. Other school employees were also present in the school when the incident took place. Munshi Lal was a contractual employee of the school for the last two years. The lawnmower was a newly purchased equipment and it was electric shock-proof.”

Electricity department officials, who inspected the spot and the lawnmower, said, “We have inspected the lawnmower and also checked the electricity meter from which connection was given to the lawnmower. The victim received electric shock from the lawnmower.”

Chandigarh Police, which also reached the spot and initiated investigation, were yet to register any FIR in the case. “Adequate legal action shall be taken after we record statements of the victim’s family members. We have started the investigation,” said DSP (East) Krishan Lal.

Munshi Lal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had been residing with his family in village Burail. His body shall be handed over to his family members after post-mortem on Friday.

