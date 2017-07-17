Workers clear piled up waste, but garbage collection slow

Because of protest by Dadumajra residents, trucks transporting the city’s garbage to the dumping ground were halted earlier. Express Because of protest by Dadumajra residents, trucks transporting the city’s garbage to the dumping ground were halted earlier. Express

Garbage collection on Sunday morning remained slow as the employees of sanitation wing of the municipal corporation were busy clearing out piled up garbage at sehaj safai kendras and city dustbins.

Mayor Asha Jaswal said: “Because garbage of previous two to three days remained piled up, we are clearing that first. It is just for another one more day that garbage lifting would be slow.”

Though the municipal corporation was expecting that Jaypee Group would process at least 100 tonnes of garbage out of 450 tonnes, sources said the company processed only 3 tonnes garbage on Sunday.

The mayor also ordered proper spraying of chemical on the waste at sehaj safai kendras before it reaches the dumping ground. The residents of Dadumajra called off their protests on Saturday, allowing the municipal corporation to dump the garbage in the dumping ground. It has provided relief to all other sector residents whose garbage was not being lifted because of the deadlock.

As the Jaypee Group was not processing the city’s garbage completely and sought three weeks’ time to upgrade its plant, the municipal corporation had said the only option with them was to dump the garbage in the dumping ground. The residents of the area had protested saying that the dumping ground was already full with over 11,000 tonnes of garbage and created health problems for them and therefore they refused to allow any garbage to be dumped. Because of the protest, garbage trucks transporting the city’s garbage to the dumping ground were halted.

Even the sehaj safai kendras, where garbage from the residents is taken first, were already full. As a result, garbage from residents in all other sectors was not being collected as there was no place to dispose it of.

On Friday, in a meeting with the civic body, the Jaypee Group sought three weeks’ time to upgrade its plant. There would not be much relief after upgrade because only 50 per cent of the garbage would be processed then. The entire garbage would be processed only after three months when Jaypee Group sets up the compost plant. Till then, the garbage would continue to be dumped at the dumping ground.

