Won’t become a politician, will carry forward husband legacy: Savita Bhatti

KICKSTARTING the election campaign of the local unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Sector 17 Plaza, the party’s candidate Savita Bhatti on Sunday made an attempt to strike an emotional chord with people, saying this was the place from where her husband, actor-satirist late Jaspal Bhatti, had launched his Nonsense Club and took up a “crusade against corruption”.

“My husband and I have been fighting corruption for the past 30 years in our own way. Jaspal Bhatti stood at this very place and raised his voice against corruption. He is with me in every action, in every word. We started the Nonsense Club from this very place through which we raised several issues. That is why I wanted to start the election campaign from here,” she said.

Savita’s name was announced on Saturday by senior party leader Arvind Kejriwal. The campaign was started by breaking a coconut at the Plaza. Carrying brooms, the symbol of the party, the volunteers of the party gathered at the Plaza, wearing the trademark caps, and raised slogans.

Asserting that “I am not going to become a politician”, she said, “His (Jaspal Bhatti’s) name is universally accepted. I am not here for any personal achievement. I want to take his name and legacy forward. The fight for his dignity would continue. My children and I are in our own ways taking forward the work that he started. I am not going to become a politician. I am a simple person and I would continue to remain like this. Even after a personal tragedy I have gathered the courage to fight.”

Savita steered clear of commenting on leaders of other parties and said, “AAP imposes faith in women, which is reflected in my candidature. Women’s safety will be an important issue. I will focus on a clean campaign. The stress will be on what we can do and not what others have done or not done.”

She said that at the national level, Kejriwal had paved the way and had talked of corruption. The issue of corruption would be an important one in Chandigarh as well. Insisting that city residents would be asked about issues that concern them, she said several projects were stalled, which needed to be looked into.

Among other issues that the AAP candidate wants to take up is that of the gap between the elite and the common people in Chandigarh. She wants to ensure that every person is cared for. The chaos on the city roads is another area of her concern.

