Women’s team skipper: Many think rugby is all about fighting… This perception needs to change

Captain of India's women rugby team Neha Pardeshi (left) with Vahbiz Bharucha Sunday. Jasbir Malhi

When Indian women’s rugby team captain 24-year-old Neha Pardeshi showed a rugby ball to a fan at a sports literature festival in Chandigarh Sunday, another fan asked the player,”Are you a wrestler?”. The player politely showed the fan a rugby move and said, “That’s how rugby players are perceived. But that works to our advantage. As it is similar to wrestling, more players should practice the sport,” she said.

As someone, who has pursued rugby for past nine years, Pardeshi was also the captain of the Indian women’s rugby team which won the silver medal in last year’s Asian Rugby Seven tournament in Laos, where India finished behind the hosts. While the Indian U-18 girls team won the bronze medal in 2016 Asian Rugby in Dubai, the sport has seen presence of more than 300 players across India. “Last year’s silver medal in Asian Rugby Seven tournament was huge for Indian women’s rugby team. The junior team also won a medal in Dubai in 2016 and it worked as a motivational force for senior players as well. We have not qualified for Commonwealth Games, but we will be playing in Asian Games in August in Indonesia this year and will aim for a podium finish. Rugby is one of the fastest growing sport in India and recently we took part in the All India University Rugby tournament in Patiala,” said Pardeshi.

The sport is played in two formats, Rugby Union and Rugby Seven. Commonwealth Games, Asian games and Olympic Games see the Rugby Seven format. The 12-member Indian rugby team comprises members from Orissa, Delhi and Maharashtra and Pardeshi is hopeful of spotting players from other states like Haryana and Punjab too. “Since it is an amateur sport in India, one of the problems which we face is that at a certain age, players have to choose whether they want to continue with the sport as a career.

That happens with my team as well. The Indian Rugby Football Union has introduced the sport at school level and it will help the team. When we started playing in 2009, India was ranked 16th. Now, we are ranked 9th in Asia. Yes, we understand that our girls are not as strong as those from China or Japan, but we spend a lot of time in training. A state like Haryana has produced so many world class wrestlers and with rugby also being a contact sport, I am sure if more Haryana players opt for rugby, they can play a part in India’s fine show at Asian level. We will soon have Rugby Union 15 nationals in Punjab followed by Asian Championships later this year, which will act as a qualifier for next year’s world cup,” Pardeshi said.

The Indian team competes in the Rugby Seven and Rugby Union 15 formats and Pardeshi believes that competing in both the formats will help Indian players. “Our coach Naseer Hussain has been spending a lot of time with the team and it has gained a lot. A lot of people think that rugby is about fighting. That perception needs to be changed as it involves a lot of tactics and blocking. The field is same as football and with more rugby tournaments and government support this can be changed,” the Indian captain added.

