Women post messages on social media against BJP leader’s remark

Congress workers protest against the BJP outside Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Congress workers protest against the BJP outside Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

The resentment anger against the recent stalking incident has not just made women create a Facebook event to come together for a Bekhouf (fearless) Azadi March on Friday in the city, women across the country are posting photos under hashtag #AintNoCinderella to protest a suggestion from a BJP leader asking women not to roam on the streets after certain hour in the evening. “Guess what BJP, it’s midnight and I’m outside and this party is rad. You want me to stay home to be safe, your bad. #AintNoCinderella,” wrote Poorva Sharma on Twitter with her selfie attached with the post.

Similarly, many women have posted photos of themselves with messages defiantly saying they are out after the midnight and mocking Haryana BJP leader Ramveer Bhatti’s statement in which he had blamed Varnika Kundu for being out “so late in the night”.

“Dear Regressive India, We ain’t damsels in distress. We are independent & we don’t need you to curb our freedom #AintNoCinderella here!,” posted another woman on Twitter with a photograph of her.

In the wake of the stalking incident, a group on women on Tuesday also created an event on Facebook for a scheduled protest march on Ghedi route in Chandigarh as a show of strength to “reclaim the streets”. The solidarity march, “Bekhouf Azadi March: Reclaiming the Streets”, is planned through sectors 8,9, 10, between 10 pm and midnight.

Around 895 residents showed “interest” to the protest march by Wednesday evening and 254 said they would attend it. “Sadke bhi hamari, galiyan bhi hamari raat bhi hamari, aur raat ke chand sitare bhi hamare. Come out for the Bekhauf Aazaadi March and reclaim the night, reclaim the street,” the promotional message of the event reads on Facebook.

“Incidents like this have been far too common in our city. Most times girls go home just relieved they escaped and the incident is pushed back in memory. Because unless something horrible happens we consider it minor and thank our stars we are safe,” wrote Jyoti Subramanian on the event page. “Who wants the hassle of the police etc anyways. Pro active is a sign of the empowered. What Varnika went through is traumatic but an opportunity is now with us to make this city what it was meant to be, the symbol of independent India.”

