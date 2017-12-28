Women can call police anytime for late night drop on New Year’s Eve: Chandigarh Police

Every PCR vehicle with a woman constable will be deployed around the city especially on New Year’s Eve. (Representational photo) Every PCR vehicle with a woman constable will be deployed around the city especially on New Year’s Eve. (Representational photo)

TO ENSURE the safety of women and girls, Chandigarh Police has made arrangements to drop women at their destinations during late night hours on New Year’s Eve.

“In view of women’s security in the city, we are offering special PCR vehicles to drop women. Any woman, stranded late in the night, can call to avail of PCR (Police Control Room) vans,” said Chandigarh Police SSP Nilambari Vijay Jagdale.

Every PCR vehicle with a woman constable will be deployed around the city especially on New Year’s Eve. In case any woman is away from her place of stay late in the night and cannot avail of taxi, auto, cab, etc. to reach her place of stay safely, then she may call the PCR at 100 or 0172-2749194 or 0172-2744100. The PCR shall send its vehicle to drop the lady safely at her place of stay within Chandigarh,” informed the SSP. “The provision for dropping women at late night hours is not only for the new year. Women can call police anytime as we have a special arrangement for this,” added the SSP.

And, to avoid any untoward incident, Jagdale said women police officials would be deployed especially at sensitive points, including Elante Mall, Aroma Light Point, Sector-17, Sector-26 restaurants, Sector-35, Sector-43 and Chandigarh Club. The police have also directed party organisers at hotels, discs, restaurants, etc. to install CCTV cameras where new year parties are being held in Chandigarh and the safety of women guests has been asked to be given priority for which male as well as female bouncers have been asked to be present at party venues.

