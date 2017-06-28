Woman turns up ‘drunk’ to walkathon at Sukhna Lake, held

The Chandigarh Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for driving in an inebriated condition at Sukhna Lake Monday. The woman, identified as Bhawna, a resident of Sector 20, and employed with a leading hotel in Sector 35, allegedly arrived in an inebribiated state to participate in a run and walkathon, organised by the Chandigarh Police and Narcotic Control Bureau(NCB) on International Day against drug abuse at Sukhna Lake.

Police said the woman arrived at the venue for participating in the event but was unable to walk properly. Sources said when the woman was asked to leave the venue, she entered her car but failed to control it and was held by female police personnel.

DSP (central) Ram Gopal said that the medical examination of the woman confirmed excessive presence of alcohol in her body. He informed that the police lodged a report under Section 185 of Motor Vehicle (MV) Act and also impounded the car. The woman was rushed to GMSH-16 for the medical examination, which confirmed the presence of alcohol in her body. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.

Police said the family members were informed about the incident. Meanwhile, local unit of narcotics control bureau (NCB) will organise a rally on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse from Rose Garden to Sector 17 plaza on Wednesday. The rally will be held at 4pm in the evening.

