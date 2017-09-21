Woman set on fire: Husband, father, cousin booked

Representational Image Representational Image

Police have booked a man, his father and his cousin for allegedly setting his 27-year-old wife on fire. The victim has been identified as Amrita, the wife of Gurvinder Singh, who is a taxi driver.The police said the woman received burn injuries after two unidentified persons on a motorcycle threw kerosene on her on Tuesday night and set her on fire at Mani Majra.

A police officer said the victim was returning from hospital, along with her mother, on a scooter when she noticed the tyre was flat. While she got down from the scooter and started walking, the accused on the motorcycle came close to her and threw kerosene on her and set her on fire.

The PCR was called at the spot which rushed the woman to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where she is under treatment now. The victim has suffered 45 percent burn injuries.

The victim has blamed her husband, Gurvinder and his family members, for the incident. Acting on her complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the victim’s husband, Gurvinder, his father Kashmir Singh and cousin brother Rinku at Mani Majra police station.

