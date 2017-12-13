Woman sentenced to life for murdering minor daughter in 2016 case

Manju Devi in police custody on Tuesday. Express Manju Devi in police custody on Tuesday. Express

A LOCAL court Tuesday sentenced a 41-year-old woman, who was held guilty of murdering her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, to life imprisonment. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The woman, Manju Devi, was sentenced under section 302 of the IPC by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi.

On Tuesday, the defense counsel, Gagan Inder, told the court that after Devi was arrested, her youngest child, nearly four years old, had been living with her in jail and for one-and-a-half years and that she has taken care of her child even in jail, which shows that she is a “good mother.”

The defence also pleaded that she was also undergoing psychiatric treatment in jail, while she is the only one to take care of her three children who are left and also of her husband. The defense has pleaded on these ground to seek relaxation in punishment to the accused. However, the prosecution objected to the plea.

The court announced the order in the evening, sentencing Devi to life imprisonment.

The three children of the convict, who are minors, are now staying at Snehalaya, a children’s home.

The father of the children (husband of the accused) has refused to take custody of the the children, claiming that he is unable to bear the expenses. Rameshwar Singh (45), who hails from Bihar, works as a gardener on contract basis in Chandigarh.

According to the Police, on 12 April 2016, the body of a three-year-old girl who went missing from her residence at Sarangpur, was found under mysterious conditions at Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh.

A police probe revealed that Devi had four children: Two girls and two boys. It was the youngest, Piyu, who was killed. She told police that she was “depressed” over having two daughters and that she was “under pressure how to bear expenses of their studies and marriage.”

On April 11 last year, she strangled her youngest daughter, put the body in a rugsack and dumped it in industrial area. She was subsequently arrested.

