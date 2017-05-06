Woman, husband told to do sewa at gurdwara

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

VILLAGERS OF Khadial in Sangrur helped the police in ‘amicably’ solving a case of desecration of Gutka Sahib. On May 4 evening, a few ‘half-burnt’ pages of Gukta Sahib were found and the local police were informed. Although an FIR had been lodged against unidentified persons initially, later it was found that a mentally unstable woman from the village was behind the incident. Religious organisations sought punishment for her and her family while the entire village decided to organise Akhand Path at the village gurdwara.

Sewa Singh Malli, SP (Detective) said, “We sought support from Sikh organisations of the village as well as residents in the entire village to provide us clues, if any, in this case and after investigatiion, we found that one Veerpal Kaur (23) had inadvertently burnt the pages.” She hails from Bihar and was married to a local, Kulvir Singh. The woman was mentally unstable and was unaware of the consequences of her actions, the police said.

While cleaning her house, she mistakenly put the pages along with some garbage, which she tried to burn. She soon realised her mistake and in panic, she threw the half-burnt pages on a nearby street, added the police

Veerpal Kaur apologised for her mistake along with husband Kulvir Singh. Later, it was decided that the couple, along with their parents, will do sewa at the village gurdwara for three days as ‘punishment.’ They will also organise Akhand path in the gurdwara for peace and well-being of the village.

Villagers resolved not to get an FIR lodged against Veerpal and hence they solved this matter at their own end, told Malli. He told that they had sought public support by making announcements through the village gurdwara and they appreciated the maturity shown by the villagers on the sensitive issue.

