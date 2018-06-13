Woman held with banned injections

Chandigarh Police arrested a woman under NDPS Act on Tuesday for allegedly possessing 22 banned intoxicant injections.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Geeta, a resident of Sector 38 A, Chandigarh. As per police, about 9.57 am, they saw the woman, carrying a light-yellow carry bag, coming from T-point Sector 39 towards Zeeri Mandi Chowk. But, on seeing the police party, the woman suddenly stopped, turned back and started walking.

On suspicion, Sub-inspector Sukhjinder Singh, along with some policewomen, apprehended the woman and on checking the carry bag, 22 banned intoxicant injections — 11 of Buprenorphine and 11 Pheniramine — were recovered from her. She could not produced any license or permit for keeping the banned injections.

