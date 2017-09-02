Woman gets 10-year jail under NDPS Act

A LOCAL court on Friday sentenced a 65-year-old woman to 10-year imprisonment for possessing 22.5 kg ganja. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. According to the police, the woman was held by Operations Cell of Chandigarh Police for allegedly possessing 22.5 kg ganja without any licence or permit, the police said.

The woman, Bimla, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, Chandigarh, was held on September 5, 2016, at a naka at the rear of Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Around 9.35 am during patrolling, the police team apprehended the woman from the bushes near Police Lines quarters while she was on her way from Bapu Dham Colony light point road toward Sant Kabir School in Sector 26, Chandigarh. The woman was then arrested and a case under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act at Police Station, Sector 26.

After the woman was arrested, she was sent to one-day police remand by the police and during investigation, the police learnt that she had been supplying ganja in the area.

Sub-Inspector Mohan Singh of Operation Cell said that the woman had been supplying contraband to various local areas in Chandigarh.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App