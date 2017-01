A day after a 50-year-old woman was allegedly doused in petrol and set on fire in Sector 20, police registered an FIR in the case on Friday. Amrita, a resident of Housing Board flats, Sector 42, told the police that she had gone to her relatives’ house in Sector 20-C when they allegedly poured petrol on her and her aunt Rajni (50). The complainant alleged that she somehow saved herself while her aunt was set on fire.