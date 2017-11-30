Woman dies, four of her family members suffer burn injuries

Police at the house where the fire broke out in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Sahil Walia Police at the house where the fire broke out in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Sahil Walia

A WOMAN died while four of her family members sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at their Sector 19 residence on Wednesday evening. The cause of fire is yet to be known. The condition of two of the injured is said to be serious.

Police officials said the woman, identified as Saroj, died in the incident. Those who suffered injuries are Palo Devi, Sundar Singh, Usha (28) and her 4-year-old son Arpit. According to police officials, Sundar was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, while Palo Devi and Arpit have been admitted to GMSH-16. Usha has been admitted to PGI with 70 per cent burn injuries.

Soon after the incident, UT Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Vijay Jagdale and other senior police officials reached the spot and inspected the site where the fire broke out. The SSP said that since all the family members were in hospital, they were yet to record their statements. She, however, did not rule out foul play and said that the police would be able to clear the picture only after conducting a probe.

According to information, Saroj was living with her family and her daughter. Chandigarh fire officials said they got a call at 7.15 pm. Two fire tenders were pressed into service, according to UT fire officials. “The fire was controlled immediately,” said a senior fire official. A team of the Central and Forensic Science Laboratory was also called to the spot.

