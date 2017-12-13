Woman dies at GMCH-32, kin blame doctors for negligence

A 75-year-old woman from Chandigarh died at the Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) in Sector 32 on Tuesday. According to the doctors, the woman, Santosh Kumari, was suffering from multiple ailments including diabetes, hypertension and chronic renal failure.

The woman’s family, however, blamed the doctors for her death and alleged that she was not treated properly at the institute. On Tuesday afternoon, after Kumari died, the family refused to take her body from the hospital and sat on a dharna at the hospital.

Her son Mohan Lal, who work in Chandigarh Police, alleged that the doctors didn’t treat his mother properly.

According to Lal, she brought her mother after her sugar levels increased. “She was admitted in the hospital and her blood pressure level dropped in the midnight. A senior resident doctor came and just left immediately after seeing her. In the morning, when the consultant reached the hospital, the resident doctors refused to accept that my mother was under their observation,” he said.

GMCH Director, A K Janmeja, told Chandigarh Newsline that Lal was very rude with the resident doctors on duty. He said the hospital had not received any complaint about any medical negligence so far.

“As per the preliminary reports, he (Lal) himself shifted the patient from ward to the emergency. The doctors both in ward and emergency said that he was rude with them. We have not received any complaint from him so far,” he said.

“We will look into the grievances once we receive any formal complaint from the family.”

Janmeja said that Kumari was admitted to the hospital earlier this month and on Tuesday afternoon, she died at the

hospital.

According to GMCH sources, one of the resident doctorshad filed a complaint stating that Lal misbehaved with him.

Lal told Chandigarh Newsline on Tuesday evening that he would soon submit a complaint to the police and the hospital authorities. He couldn’t submit it on Tuesday as he was busy performing the last rites of his mother.

