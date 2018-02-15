Woman dies after hair gets entangled in go-kart wheel

Relatives of the victim outside the Panchkula civil hospital on Wednesday. Express Relatives of the victim outside the Panchkula civil hospital on Wednesday. Express

A 28-year-old woman was killed after her hair got entangled in the rear wheel of a go-kart at Pinjore Gardens on Wednesday.

Puneet Kaur and her husband Amardeep Singh (30) of Rampura Phul in Bathinda were on a Valentine’s Day outing. She was riding a go-kart with her husband when the incident happened. Though Puneet had her hair tied into a bun with a rubber band and was wearing a helmet given by the caretaker of the go-kart station, the bun came off suddenly and her hair got stuck in one of the rear wheels.

Amardeep Singh, an agriculturist from Rampura Phul, told police, “My wife and I were enjoying the ride on the go-kart. Suddenly, my wife’s hair got loose and I heard her scream. I raised an alarm and when the kart stopped, her scalp was peeled off. I do not know the quality of the rubber band and the helmet given to my wife.”

The woman was rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, in Panchkula where doctors declared her dead. Apart from the couple and their one-year-old child, Amardeep’s parents were also present at the time of the incident.

Panchkula police came to know about the incident when doctors at the Civil Hospital informed them about Puneet’s death around 4 pm.

Meanwhile, relatives of the family have accused the Pinjore police of obtaining Amardeep’s signature on the statement, which was dictated by the police to him.

Parminder Singh Goldy, a relative of Amardeep, said, “Amardeep was nervous when he took his wife to hospital. Police came and took his signature. How can they not file an FIR against the management of the go-kart vehicles. If the FIR is not lodged, we will stage a dharna here.”

Pinjore SHO Sukhbir Singh said, “We have instructed the go-kart management to stop the operations. Till now, we have not received any complaint from the family members of the woman. Once someone files a complaint, we will file an FIR.”

Sushil Kumar, manager of the go-kart station, said, “We followed all security measures. We gave a rubber band and also a helmet to the woman… It was an accident.”

Lovely, another relative of the family, said, “Amardeep, along with his family, came to Chandigarh to attend a marriage… Today, they, along with another family from Canada, went to Timber Trail, Parwanoo, to celebrate Valentine’s Day. On their way back, they decided to visit Pinjore Gardens.”

