Woman commits suicide over debt, blames another

A WOMAN committed suicide on Wednesday night. The 41-year-old Seema Devi of Sector 41, a coordinator with a private school, left behind a suicide note, blaming another woman, Bala Devi, for taking the extreme step. Police have booked Bala Devi, a resident of Sector 41 and a small-time financier, for abetment of suicide. In the suicide note, Seema said she had borrowed a small sum of money from Bala Devi at 10 per cent interest and also paid her some of the instalments along with the interest. But, when she failed to return the money, Bala started threatening her with dire consequences.

Police sources said in the suicide note, Seema maintained that she asked her husband to bring a pesticide (anti-cockroach killer) and consumed it. The woman was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali by her husband, Ravi Malhotra, and doctors referred her to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. There, she was declared brought dead.

Rajdeep Singh, SHO of Sector 39 police station, said, “An FIR against Bala Devi has been registered. The suicide note will be sent for the handwriting examination of the victim. We have taken some samples of the victim’s handwritting from her school where she was employed.” The body has been handed over to her family after post-mortem. Seema is survived by her husband and 20-year-old son. A case was registered.