Woman booked for thrashing, injuring stepdaughter

Video grabs show stepmother’s cruelty against the girl. Video grabs show stepmother’s cruelty against the girl.

A WOMAN was booked by the Chandigarh Police on Monday for assaulting her stepdaughter and fracturing her leg. Jaspreet Kaur (35) was videographed by her stepson, the brother of the girl, while she was being assaulted. The incident happened around two-and-a-half months back.

Manmohan Singh, the girl’s father, said, “My son made the video clip and handed it to me. I was stunned to see the cruelty of my second wife towards my daughter from my first wife. My first wife passed away two-and-a-half years back and I married Kaur in 2016. I have filed a police complaint, seeking action against Kaur.” While Singh has two children from his first wife, Kaur, a divorcee prior to marrying Singh, has a daughter from her first marriage.

The couple was living at Sector 29 when Kaur’s cruelty was recorded on the cellphone. In the video clip, made on a smart cell phone by the girl’s elder brother, Kaur was shown assaulting the girl after putting her in a jute bag and banging her on the floor repeatedly. Inspector Devinder Singh, Station House Officer of Industrial Area police station, said, “We have registered an FIR under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 323 (assault) of IPC against Jaspreet Kaur, who is yet to be arrested. We have recommended that the girl should stay at Snehalaya but the latter preferred to stay with her father.”

Sources said Kaur had also attempted suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at home two months back but she was rescued in the nick of time. The FIR against Kaur was registered after taking legal opinion. The injured stepdaughter also narrated her ordeal to a Child Helpline counsellor. At present, Singh and Kaur are staying apart. Kaur is living with her mother in Sector 27. Police said she was not present at home when raids were on to arrest her. A case has been registered at Industrial Area PS.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App