Woman booked for self-immolation attempt

A WOMAN worker of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) allegedly tried to immolate herself in Daba area of Ludhiana Friday. The woman, Amarjit Kaur, 32, used kerosene and tried to set herself on fire, police said.

Kaur was accompanied by her 85-year-old neighbour, Jaswant Kaur. Jaswant was allegedly locked in a property dispute with her daughter-in-law. Amarjit was ‘helping’ the elderly woman in sorting out the issue and they went to the residence of her daughter-in-law where Amarjit allegedly attempted self-immolation.

The Daba police registered FIR under section 309 (attempt to suicide) of IPC against the woman and arrested her. Inspector Gurbinder Singh, SHO Daba police station, said the woman was a LIP worker. He added that a probe was on.

