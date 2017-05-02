‘With underpass, we won’t need to stand at traffic lights for a long time now’

LOCAL RESIDENTS, especially those residing in the sectors adjoining National Highway-22 on the stretch between Majri Chowk to Zirakpur barrier, have a reason to cheer. The Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday announced that three underpasses would be constructed in Sector 12/12A/21, Sector 12A/Industrial Area and the dividing road of Sector 20 and Sector 21.

The construction of underpasses was a long-pending demand of local residents, who have been facing traffic jams every day due to vehicular traffic on National Highway-22.

Suresh Kumar, a local resident of Sector 21, said, “The announcement was much-awaited. With the construction of an underpass, we will have no need to stand at traffic lights for a long time. The move will also benefit those residing in sectors situated across Ghaggar river who pass through the same light points.”

Thousands of commuters from Ramgarh, Barwala, Naraingarh also access Panchkula, Chandigarh while passing through these light points only to avoid the rush of heavy vehicles on the National Highway-73.

The announcement of three underpasses in Panchkula was followed by another announcement of two underpasses on NH-71 (Dujana and Silani chowk on Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway).

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the construction of more railway overbridges and railway underbridges at different railway crossings throughout the state, including areas of Panchkula. The railway crossings in Panchkula, where commuters have to wait for passing of trains, are between Kalka-Pinjore and in Sector 19 near Baltana.

