With fuel rates to be revised daily, here are today’s rates of three companies in Chandigarh

WITH PETROL and diesel rates to be revised daily in the city on a pilot basis, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and HPCL issued the rates for May 1. At the petrol pumps of Bharat Petroleum, the rates of petrol in Chandigarh would be Rs 67.65 per litre while that of diesel would be Rs 57.74. At the petrol pumps of HPCL, the rate of petrol would be Rs 67.67 per litre while that of diesel would be Rs 57.76 litre.

At petrol pumps of IOC, the rates of petrol would be Rs 67.65 while that of diesel would be Rs 57.74. A release by the general manager of Bharat Petroleum stated that customers could also verify the fuel rates by sending an sms – RSP <SPACE > DEALER CODE to 9223112222 or download the SmartDrive app and locate the petrol pump to verify prices, or they can log on to the website of Bharat Petroleum. Customers can even call on the toll-free smart line number 1800 22 4344.

Rates will be displayed at LEDs and posters of every petrol pump. Meanwhile, the Indian Oil Corporation has launched a mobile app ‘fuel@ioc’ and a customer care number- 9224992249 where the rates can be known.

