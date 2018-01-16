Winter visitors: Rare migratory birds captured on camera in Mohali’s Mote Majra pond

Rare birds spotted by bird watcher Tilak Raj Sharma Rare birds spotted by bird watcher Tilak Raj Sharma

A rare species of goose was spotted and captured on camera by bird watcher Tilak Raj Sharma at the Mote Majra pond in Mohali on January 13. The Greater White-Fronted goose (Anser albifrons) is a species of goose related to the smaller, White-Fronted goose scientifically known as Anser Erythropus.

The birdwatcher, Kulbhushan Kanwar, who accompanied Sharma on the day the bird was clicked, said, “It was a pleasure to see and click this rare species. It is so rare because every migratory season, there are only one or two of these birds, which are spotted as they migrate with a similar looking Graylag goose. Luckily on the fateful day, this species, which is hardly spotted in the Tricity area, was found with a gaggle of Bar-Headed geese making it easy to identify.”

According to Kanwar, they have been visiting this pond at Mote Majra for the past nine years as it was full of migratory birds. But for the past three years, the village panchayat had given this pond on annual lease to fish contractors, who used to burst crackers to scare away the birds to prevent them from eating fish. But, thanks to the efforts of the Chandigarh Bird Club and members of the Forest Wildlife Board, who took up the matter with the forest department and the pond was cleared.

The person, who clicked the photograph, Tilak Raj Sharma, posted the picture on social media, mistaking it for another common species. After that president of the Chandigarh Bird Club, Dr Matinder Sekhon, called. Kanwar informed him that it was actually the Greater White-Fronted goose. Dr Matinder Sekhon and Kulbhushan Kanwar were associated with the Chandigarh and Punjab wildlife departments to conduct bird surveys in Chandigarh and Punjab.

Kanwar said, “This endangered and rare species breeds in the Tundra from Nunavut to Siberia across Russia. This is a medium-sized goose with grey-brown body, white forehead, a yellowish bill, legs and feet. The size varies from 66-86 cm with 60 inches of wingspan which seems identical in both the sexes,” said Kanwar.

This time around, there are nearly 200 Bar-Headed geese and plenty of Northern shovelers at the pond. Other common species which have been seen in the pond include the Painted stork, Common pochard, Common coots, Brahmini ducks, Purple moor hen, Pintail duck, Cormorants, Blue winged duck and Garganey duck.

