Winter comfort: Chandigarh administration to set up 10 night shelters for the homeless

Night shelters being installed outside PGI Chandigarh. Sahil Walia Night shelters being installed outside PGI Chandigarh. Sahil Walia

The Chandigarh administration has installed 10 night shelters at several places for the homeless during winters, officials said on Wednesday.

“We started installing the night shelters recently, and so far 10 shelters have been installed in different parts of the city,” said Kehar Singh, nodal officer for night shelters of UT administration.

In the last week of November, in absence of night shelters, those without homes were forced to sleep out in the open. In wake of early arrival of winter this year, UT administration then started the process to setup the facilities in the city. Every year, temporary night shelters are put up at different locations which are thrown open for homeless from mid December.

According to UT administration officials, the 10 night shelters can accomodate more than 600 people. “In case, we feel requirement of more night shelters, they will be put up,” said Singh, adding that two such shelters have been set up outside PGIMER.

Those areas where the night facilities have been installed include Sector 22, Sector 19, PGI , GMCH, Sector 16 and Inter-State BusTerminal (ISBT), Sector 43.

Soon, the UT Red Cross will also start a new 300-bedded Sarai for attendants of patients inside the PGI campus.

Inside the PGI, officials said there are different types of accommodation in the sarais such as dormitories, independent rooms with common toilets and rooms with attached bathrooms.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App