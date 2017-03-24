Will talk to Aruna Chaudhary about her husband’s interference, says Captain Amarinder Singh

Ashok Chaudhary, seated on a chair next to his minister wife. Ashok Chaudhary, seated on a chair next to his minister wife.

A day after Minister of State Aruna Chaudhary’s husband was seen working while seated next to her in her government office, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said Thursday he would talk to the minister on “interference of her husband in her official functioning.” In response to a question during a television interview, the CM agreed such behaviour was not “proper” and “could not be condoned.”

The CM said he would speak to Aruna, who handles Higher Education and School Education in the newly constituted council of ministers. He said he was sure the minister would be able to control any such interference in the future.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now