Will not cremate body till arrest of accused, say family members of Satnam Singh

EVEN FIVE days after the daylight murder of Khurda village sarpanch Satnam Singh near a gurdwara in Sector 38, his body is yet to be cremated; it is kept in the morgue of a charitable hospital in Hoshiarpur. Reason: While earlier the family waited for one of its members to come from Canada, now the kin claim they will not cremate the body till the accused are arrested.

Prince, the younger brother of the victim, said, “We had decided to cremate the body after the arrival of one of our brothers, Jung Bahadur, from Canada but now we have changed our mind. Jung Bahadur arrived on April 12. It pains us that the assailants of our brother are roaming free and police have failed to nab them. We will not cremate the body till the accused are arrested.”

Satnam was shot dead at point-blank range by three notorious gangsters outside Gurdwara Santsar in Sector 38 on April 9. The assailants were identified as Dilpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh Rinda and Harjinder Singh alias Akash. Their fourth accomplice, identified as Bobby, was sitting in an i20 car, in which three assailants escaped from the spot.

A family member of Satnam said, “Although Satnam Singh had mentioned names of three accused — Bobby, Arshdeep Singh and Tirth — in his statement to local police before succumbing to bullet injuries, cops have released Arshdeep and Tirth after brief questioning.”

The two suspects — Arshdeep and Tirth — have also been involved in the murder of Nishan Singh, another younger brother of Satnam, who was shot dead in Hoshiarpur in 2013. Arshdeep is still facing trial in the murder case of Nishan.

Ajwinder Singh, one of the victim’s relatives, said, “We have been in touch with Chandigarh Police personnel but have not received any positive feedback about the arrest of assailants. It was a contractual killing and three assailants were hired by Bobby, against whom Satnam was scheduled to appear in a court as a witness in Hoshiarpur in connection with the killing of Nishan Singh.”

