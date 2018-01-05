Will not allow Amarinder Singh’s smooth participation in Harvard conference: SFJ

Amarinder Singh will be visiting the United States of America in February to participate in Harvard University’s annual India conference. (File) Amarinder Singh will be visiting the United States of America in February to participate in Harvard University’s annual India conference. (File)

Hardliner group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has announced that it is gearing up to mount a legal challenge against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who will be visiting the United States of America in February to participate in Harvard University’s annual India conference.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Legal Advisor of SFJ, said that the organisation will hold protests on February 10 and 11 when Amarinder coems to the Harvard University to take part in the conference. “Capt Amarinder’s government is responsible for torture and persecution of Sikh nationalists who are campaigning for referendum in the state of Punjab,” he said.

Pannun said that SFJ will campaign in the coming days to portray Capt Amarinder as “Hitler of Punjab” and will initiate a letter writing campaign to Harvard University faculty to apprise them about the Punjab government’s action against those who are campaigning for referendum.

“Amarinder’s government is following in the footsteps of the Badals whose government also filed frivolous criminal charges against SFJ campaigners in 2016. The Punjab CM will not have a smooth participation in Harvard conference, we can assure that,” said Pannun.

Pannun said SFJ will also look into the ways and means of serving a Canadian court’s summons on Amarinder over a defamation case which has been filed by SFJ against him.

