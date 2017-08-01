Will look into graft complaints, says pollution panel chairman

Chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Kahan Singh Pannu, was apprised of rising corruption in PPCB offices by the people of the industry in Jalandhar. During his meeting with industry people, he received complaints about alleged corrupt activities committed by officers of his department. He promised to look into these complaints. The chairman also expressed dissatisfaction with the functionality of the 50 MLD effluent treatment plant setup at Basti Peer Daad in Jalandhar.

He asked the officials to chalk out a plan to raise the capacity of 50 MLD plant to 150 MLD.

