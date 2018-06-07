Will fulfil my party promise: Kirron Kher housing scheme

MP Kirron Kher listens to grievances of the public at Kamlam, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Jasbir Malhi) MP Kirron Kher listens to grievances of the public at Kamlam, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Jasbir Malhi)

-By Kanav Bali

CHANDIGARH MP Kirron Kher heard the complaints and demands of the people at a meeting here in Sector 33 on Wednesday. At the meeting, one of the issues raised by the residents was the housing scheme. Several residents said the BJP had promised in its manifesto that everyone would be provided a house at a lower cost through this scheme.

Replying to the question, Kher said, “The file regarding this has already reached the Cabinet. We will soon have a meeting. As of now, I can’t tell you the exact time it would take but I will fulfil my party’s promise. Having a house is everyone’s dream and we understand your problem. I have been continuously putting pressure on the higher authorities to solve this issue.”

The laundry union also raised their demands with Kher. They had come with the complaint regarding high rent for their laundry shed. “We are paying a very high amount of Rs 1,500 which is not affordable,” said members of the union, adding that the unavailability of electricity and water as well as the issue of fine being imposed on them.

“We are poor people. Sometimes due to some reason, we can’t pay the amount on time. We find the imposition of fine to be too harsh a rule. And as far as water and electricity are concerned, we are ready to pay extra. Due to the unavailability of electricity, we are bound to do our work during the day time only, which slows down our work,” said a laundry union member.

After hearing their issues, Kher said, “We are having regular surveys. The problem occurs when you people go home during the surveys. Because of this, your problems are not reaching the Municipal Corporation. But now, I will make sure that your pleas are heard. We will discuss all these issues and make sure that your problems are solved as soon as possible.”

