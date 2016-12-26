Will Dadumajra garbage plant keep running next year?

The garbage processing plant at Dadumajra in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) The garbage processing plant at Dadumajra in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

EVEN AS the city will take part in the latest Swachh Survekshan in the first week of January, sanitation which deteriorated in the last one year is one of the biggest challenges for the new councillors.

In the last five years, the Municipal Corporation could not manage the sole garbage plant of the city. It remained in controversies throughout these five years. Be it accepting garbage from Shimla, Baddi and Solan creating chaos for Chandigarh or closing down the operations, the MC could not resolve the issue which left residents of nearby Dadumajra and other areas at the receiving end.

In July 2016, the company running the garbage processing plant finally decided to close down the plant claiming it was incurring losses. The company wanted a tipping fee, a demand which the MC was not ready to accept. The MC suspended the operations. The entire garbage of 400 tonnes went directly to the dumping ground without processing. As a result, the residents, especially those who stayed at Dadumajra, suffered a great deal. They complained of skin and breathing problems. After receiving criticism from different quarters, the MC moved the National Green Tribunal that ordered the reopening of the plant and told the MC to solve the issue amicably. When the MC and plant authorities decided to terminate the contract mutually, they planned to bring in a UP-based company to run the plant. There is no clarity whether the new company will come; as of now, the old company is operating the plant.

Back-to-back protests were held when the garbage processing plant was shut down. A large numbers of residents of Dadumajra blocked the road for more than three hours in protest against the dumping ground site. The residents alleged that the authorities were playing with their lives and they had been facing problems due to the dumping ground for long. The leaders said the problem was compounded after the closure of the garbage processing plant recently as garbage-laden trucks were emptied in the open ground.

Overlapping functions

The ambiguous division of functions between the UT Administration and the Municipal Corporation has left citizens in the lurch. The extent of the division is such that even the control of pests and insects is divided.

In case one is troubled by mosquitoes, one needs to contact the Health Department of the administration. If there is a swarm of bees or flies that is causing problems, then one needs to contact the Municipal Corporation.

When the corporation was created in 1995 under the Punjab Municipal Act, some departments from the administration were transferred to it.

The malaria wing was transferred, but was later taken back by the administration. To date, the ambiguities remain unresolved. The roads were divided between the MC and administration. At present, all V-1 and V-2 roads as well as margs and paths are with the administration. The remaining V-3, V-4, V-5 and V-6 roads are maintained by the MC.

The streetlights with overhead electricity wires are managed by the administration while those with underground wires are looked after by the MC. The parks and gardens are divided too. Under the 74th Constitutional Amendment, certain functions have to be transferred to the MC from the administration. A few primary schools and primary dispensaries have been handed over to the MC, but only the building; the administrative powers are still with the UT Administration.