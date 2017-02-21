Wife’s dowry death case: Suspended Haryana judge moves bail plea in HC

Punjab and Haryana High Court. Punjab and Haryana High Court.

TAKING UP a bail petition moved by suspended Haryana judge Ravneet Garg in connection with his wife’s dowry death case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday sought the case record. As Garg’s petition came up for hearing before Justice A B Chaudhari, the court ordered that the case record should be produced on the next date of hearing, February 23.

Special CBI court at Panchkula had denied bail to Garg on January 25. Garg has been behind bars after his arrest on September 8 last year and facing trial on charges of dowry death of his wife Geetanjali, 30, in 2013 at Gurgaon when he was CJM Gurgaon.

Seeking bail, Garg has submitted through his counsel that it was not a dowry death case but a murder. As the CBI has presented challan before the special CBI court at Panchkula, he can be released on bail, it was submitted. However, on being pointed out by CBI’s special prosecutor Sumeet Goel, Justice Chaudhari questioned Garg’s counsel about why Garg did not register an FIR in the case if it was a murder.

In its chargesheet submitted on December 5 last year, the CBI had submitted that during the investigation, it was found that Garg had demanded and received a huge dowry that included two cars, an apartment in Sonipat, 101 gold coins and Rs 51 lakh in cash.