Wife, 2 others get life term for man’s murder

Representational Image Representational Image

A COURT on Wednesday sentenced three persons, including a woman and her lover, to life imprisonment for murdering her husband in May 2016. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on the three convicts.

The convicts, namely Ruby Kumari (28), wife of the victim Ajay Kumar (35), Suman Kumar (28), nephew of the victim, and Kulprakash (32), a friend of Suman, all residents of Sector 56, Chandigarh, were given a life term under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code by the court of District and Sessions Jugde S K Sachdeva.

The court has stated that from the Rs 6 lakh fine, Rs 5.5 lakh would be given to the children of the victim and the remaining Rs 50,000 to the state. According to the police, the three murdered the victim, Ajay Kumar in May 2016 and dumped his body near the Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 56. Police said the wife of the victim and his nephew were having illicit relations following which they hatched the conspiracy to murder, Ajay Kumar.

Chandigarh Police found the body of the victim with multiple injuries in a gunny bag near the school with a piece of paper, which belonged to B L Paper Mill of Yamuna Nagar. During investigation, the police found that the paper mill was supplying material to a Mohali factory, from where Ajay’s body was identified.

The police got suspicious about Ruby as she did not lodge any complaint after her husband when he went missing. When the police team asked their children, they confirmed that their parents were fighting with each other the night before their father died.

According to the police, the trio killed Ajay late in the evening of May 12 when his nephew Suman hit him on the neck with a sharp weapon before his wife Ruby strangled him to death with a dupatta while Kulprakash helped them dump the body in a gunny bag. Suman took the body along with Kulprakash on a scooter which was caught on CCTV footage cameras installed on the way.

