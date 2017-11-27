Why was Sukhpal Singh Khaira absent from AAP event in Delhi: Congress

PUNJAB PRADESH Congress Committee spokesperson and vice president Himanshu Pathak Sunday questioned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on why its MLA and Leader of Opposition Party, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, was missing from a function to mark the party’s fifth anniversary organised at Delhi.

Pathak said in a statement that AAP leaders from all states were invited to the event but Khaira was missing. “This gives a clear message: That Khaira is being seen as guilty by its own party in a drug smuggling case.” Khaira should introspect on what his party thinks of him, he added.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App