White tiger dies at Chhatbir Zoo, carcass sent for autopsy

LUCKY, A white tiger and a prized asset of the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park also known as Chhatbir Zoo, died on Monday. The carcass of the 11-year-old has been sent for a post-mortem examination to the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana.

Sources at the zoo stated that the tiger had died due to a cardiac arrest, given his age.

“We have sent the carcass to the university for examination. The reason for death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received from the hospital. The tiger was hale and hearty. We were conducting regular check- ups,” said Manish Kumar, field director of the zoo.

Lucky, the father to other two white tigers in the Chhatbir Zoo, Dia and Lakshya who are three years old, was found dead in the cage on Monday morning by the zoo keeper.

“He was brought to the zoo in 2007 when he was over one-year-old along with white tigresses Yamini and Dolly. The animal was at the fag end of his life as the average age of white tiger is around 11-12 years as they are genetically inferior to other tigers which have a life span of 16 to 18 years,” added Kumar.

The zoo authorities have been trying to put together another pair of Royal Bengal tiger Chiraag and white tigeress Lakshya but without luck.