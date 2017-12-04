When shared information helps crack cases

On the same pattern, coordination meeting involving top officials of Punjab Police, Haryana Police, Himachal Police, Delhi Police and Rajasthan is held every year. (Representational) On the same pattern, coordination meeting involving top officials of Punjab Police, Haryana Police, Himachal Police, Delhi Police and Rajasthan is held every year. (Representational)

THE FACT that Chandigarh and its peripheral areas are becoming a safe haven for interstate criminals wanted by Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi Police has become a sensitive issue, which is always discussed in interstate police coordination meeting held every two months. If police officers are to be believed, there are a number of occasions when gangsters are arrested on the basis of shared information.

DSP Pawan Kumar, who is the nodal officer for attending the interstate coordination meetings, said, “The recent arrests of wanted gangsters of Rajasthan and Haryana Police from Chandigarh is the result of better coordination and sharing of interrogation of arrested gangsters. There are a number of cases when we arrested criminals, who are wanted in our cases, from other states. Sanjeev Malik, a fugitive student leader wanted in a case of murder of another student leader, Pradeep Khatkar, was arrested from a rented house in Kurukshetra. We had shared this information with Haryana Police and successfully nabbed him on November 16.”

The interstate police coordination meeting takes place every two months and representatives of Chandigarh Police, Mohali police, Panchkula police, Amabala police, Solan police shared information about criminals. DSP-level officers attend this meeting.

On the same pattern, coordination meeting involving top officials of Punjab Police, Haryana Police, Himachal Police, Delhi Police and Rajasthan is held every year. IPS-rank officers take part in this meeting.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App