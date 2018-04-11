Wheat procurement: Punjab’s wait for CCL ends, RBI clears Rs 18,124 crore

The Centre had also put a precondition that the state should first square off its CCL account by clearing the pending dues of Rs 950 crore. (Representational Image) The Centre had also put a precondition that the state should first square off its CCL account by clearing the pending dues of Rs 950 crore. (Representational Image)

Punjab’s wait for Cash Credit Limit (CCL) for wheat procurement season has finally ended with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clearing a sum of Rs 18,124.85 crore on Tuesday.

The state had sought an amount of Rs 21179.60 crore for the purchase of 130 lakh tonnes of wheat. The state had to wait for 10 days for the Centre to clear the limit. The Centre had also put a precondition that the state should first square off its CCL account by clearing the pending dues of Rs 950 crore.

A statement from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s office said the RBI clearance followed persistent personal efforts of the CM, who had been pursuing the matter with the central government for the past several days.

The release added that CM’s personal intervention in the 2017 Rabi season had led to the RBI enhancing the CCL for the state to Rs 20,683 crore from the previously sanctioned amount of Rs 17,994.21 crore.

The release of the CCL would facilitate the state government in making timely payments to the farmers against the purchases made from them in the current season, which started on April 1 and will culminate on May 31, said the release.

The Chief Minister has directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure that the farmers do not face any hassles in the procurement of their grains. He has also ordered the DGP to ensure strict enforcement of the ban on transport cartels.

