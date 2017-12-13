Western disturbance on way out, weather likely to improve from today: Met

On Zirakpur-Banur Road on Tuesday. Sahil Walia On Zirakpur-Banur Road on Tuesday. Sahil Walia

WITH THE western disturbance on its way out from the city, the weather is likely to improve from Wednesday. There would be an increase in day temperature with little chances of rainfall, officials said.

Director of the MeT department Surender Paul told Chandigarh Newsline that the weather would be cloudy on Wednesday, especially in the morning, but there are only 10-15 per cent chances of rainfall in the city.

“The western disturbance is moving eastward. The day temperature will witness a slight increase as compared to the previous few days,” Paul said.

According to the MeT department, 13.8 mm rainfall was recorded in the city till the last available record. “The day temperature will increase but the night temperature will witness a gradual fall,” said Paul.

On Tuesday, the day temperature was recorded at a maximum of 18.1 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees Celsius lower than the normal record of the maximum temperatures. The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.9 degrees Celsius, which is 7 degrees Celsius higher than the normal record of the night temperatures.

Officials said the weather is likely to be foggy on Wednesday. According to the department’s daily bulletin, the maximum temperature in the city during the day will rise to 22 degrees Celsius and the night temperature will come down to 10 degrees Celsius.

“Partly cloudy sky. Shallow to moderate fog during morning and night,” the forecast reads for Wednesday.

The weather department has also predicted the weather to improve in Punjab and Haryana in the next 24-36 hours. However, it has said that there would be moderate to dense fog likely at a few places in the states.

