Went to meet Sidhu…was humiliated, says Cabinet minister Tript Bajwa

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday morning refused to open the door of his residence to party’s emissary and Cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

An upset Bajwa told The Indian Express, “I should be angry. I was humiliated. I went to Sidhu’s Amritsar residence at 8 am thinking I would seek his forgiveness if I had made a mistake. But I was not even let in. We are not enemies.”

He said Sidhu’s outburst was strange as he had himself signed a statement authorising the CM to nominate the city mayor.

Bajwa was appointed an observer by the party to get the senior functionaries of Amritsar Municipal Corporation elected.

