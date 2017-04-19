Welcome Sajjan as state guest, AAP urges Captain

Harjit Singh Sajjan Harjit Singh Sajjan

While urging Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to reconsider his statement opposing Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Tuesday asked the chief minsiter to welcome him as a state guest as it will not only send a positive message to over 50 lakh NRIs settled across the globe but also improve bilateral ties between India (Punjab) and Canada.

AAP MLA and chief whip Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that it’s a matter of record that Captain Amarinder Singh was one of the seven signatories to the “Amritsar Declaration” dated 1st May 1994 wherein seven Akali outfits including that of Simranjit Singh Mann had merged to form Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar). The aim and objective of “Amritsar Declaration” read out before the Akal Takhat Sahib at Amritsar was to demand an independent and sovereign Sikh state, in other words “Khalistan”.

Therefore, the logic rolled out by Captain Amarinder Singh to oppose the visit of Harjit Singh Sajjan also applies to him for being a part of the “Amritsar Declaration”. Another reason for Capt. Amarinder Singh to oppose Sajjan is also a part of the larger political conspiracy hatched by the Congress leadership, under a “tit for tat” policy, said Khaira. In order to settle scores with the Canadian government for passing the Sikh genocide resolution, the Congress high command has directed Captain Amarinder Singh to oppose Harjit Singh Sajjan on flimsy grounds by calling him a “Khalistani sympathiser”, said Khaira.

“If Union Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitely and External Affairs Minister Sushma Sawaraj can receive and meet Sajjan, what prevents Captain Amarinder Singh from honouring him? I am sure the central government must have checked the antecedents of the visiting Canadian Minister before engaging him in a dialogue. If the chief minister can invite and host his Pakistani friends despite the fact that Pakistan is hell bent to destabilise the unity and integrity of India, what prevents him from meeting his own Punjabi Sikh colleague?” asked Khaira.

