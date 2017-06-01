Waste segregation Civic chief holds meet with admn officials

While addressing the representatives, the commissioner appealed to all the departments of the Chandigarh administration to join hands. While addressing the representatives, the commissioner appealed to all the departments of the Chandigarh administration to join hands.

Ahead of the waste segregation campaign scheduled to start on the World Environment Day, municipal commissioner B Purushartha held a meeting with senior administration officials at the municipal corporation office in Sector 17 on Wednesday.

The municipal corporation is undertaking campaigns to educate and engage residents and municipal workers in preparing for the campaign. Workshops, innovative information, education and communication activities with the help of NGOs and self help groups are also being held.

While addressing the representatives, the commissioner appealed to all the departments of the Chandigarh administration to join hands with the municipal corporation for segregation of waste at source. “The departments should start segregation of waste at source in their jurisdiction and follow the two bin system. Bulk generators will have to adopt in house composting methods,” he said.

“Since waste segregation along the entire chain of waste generation, collection, transportation, processing and treatment and disposal is a relatively new concept in the country, it becomes vital to educate not only the municipal workers, but also the employees working in hospitals, educational institutions and hotels about the technical specifications, methods, processes and benefits related to this activity,” Purushartha said.

