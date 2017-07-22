Waste management: Chandigarh civic body likely to get garbage segregation machines

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is likely to get a garbage segregation machine installed at the dumping ground. An expression of interest would be invited soon from companies which would be interested in setting up the machine there. The machine is likely to be installed in the next 20 days and the capacity of the machine would be around 300 tonnes. The rates would be decided accordingly after the companies come forward.

Presently, the entire 450 tonnes of waste is going to the dumping ground as the company managing the processing plant upgrading its existing plant for the past three weeks time. The Municipal Corporation has already called for expression of interest for a construction and waste demolition plant, waste to energy plant and has also asked Jaypee to set up a compost plant.

The Municipal Corporation has now prepared a draft MoU to be entered with Jaypee group. The draft has also been submitted to the National Green Tribunal. The next date of the hearing is July 24. Simultaneously, the MC is also in talks with other companies for processing garbage if Jaypee backs out. Meanwhile, Mayor Asha Jaswal Friday took stock of medical officers (Health) located in 30 bays building, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

She was accompanied by councillor Bharat Kumar, who is also the chairman of the Sanitation Committee, Ravi Kant Sharma, Chairman, Fire and Emergency Services Committee and other councilors. Officials including Sanjay Arora, SE (Public Health), PS Bhatti, MOH and all concerned executive engineers of MC were also present.

During the visit, she took a round of the offices and instructed the concerned officials to improve the seating arrangements in the office of MOH and the office of death and birth registration. She also checked the toilet blocks in the area and instructed the concerned officers to upgrade the toilets there.

