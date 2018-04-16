Wastage of water: Chandigarh MC issues notices to 119, challans to seven

It was the first day of the drive when several teams were constituted by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and sent to various sectors from 6 am onwards (Representational image) It was the first day of the drive when several teams were constituted by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and sent to various sectors from 6 am onwards (Representational image)

As many as 119 people were issued notices and seven were challaned for wasting water at their houses on Sunday. A fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on those challaned. Under the annual drive from April 15 to June 30, watering of lawns, courtyards, washing of cars and other vehicles using hosepipe invites a challan with a fine of Rs 2,000 while notices are issued if leaking tank, taps, water meters and water coolers are found by MC teams. Those served notices have been asked to get the leakages repaired within two days. Later, a challan will be issued.

It was the first day of the drive when several teams were constituted by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and sent to various sectors from 6 am onwards.

Executive engineer Vijay Premi said that most of the challans and notices were served in southern sectors, particularly sectors 32, 33, 44, 45 and the southern belt. Inicidentally, the challans were issued mostly in southern sectors even when water consumption is high in northern belt.

A study by the MC public health wing had found that since houses of more than one kanal area are in northern sectors, the consumption was more even up to 1,376 litres of water per person.

“People who were served notices have been asked to get the leaking tanks or taps repaired while the others who were wasting water with impunity have been handed out a challan of Rs 2,000. Most of them were found washing their cars and courtyards,” the executive engineer told Chandigarh Newsline, adding that they will intensify the drive in northern belt too from Monday.

The teams also clicked pictures and made videos of the violations as a documentary evidence. Chief Engineer Manoj Bansal said that if somebody posts pictures of violators who are washing their cars using hosepipes or watering their lawns on WhatsApp, they too will be challaned.

As the temperature rises, the demand for water increases. The residents staying on upper storeys complain of low water pressure. The situation is worst in the southern belt of the city. Chandigarh already faces a shortage of water as the city gets only 85 million gallons daily (MGD) while the demand reaches up to 116 MGD in summers.

The gap in the demand and supply leaves several sectors and colony areas of the city high and dry.

