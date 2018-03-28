War of words between Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia in House

SAD MLA Bikram Majithia and Congress MLA Rana Sodhi arrive for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Session in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) SAD MLA Bikram Majithia and Congress MLA Rana Sodhi arrive for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Session in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

PUNJAB’S LOCAL Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia sparred in the Assembly Tuesday in front of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The verbal duel started when Majithia asked the Chief Minister if he would order an inquiry into the “leak” of an STF report on him to the media, allegedly by Sidhu.

This angered Sidhu, who got up from his seat and started shouting at Majithia saying it was the latter’s own people who had given statements to the Enforcement Directorate.

Sidhu was shouting back at Majithia even when the Chief Minister got up from his seat to answer Majithia. Owing to the din, the CM could not speak. Speaker’s pleas to warring leaders to maintain peace fell on deaf ears.

Congress MLA Vijay Inder Singla was seen literally pulling Sidhu to come back on his seat. Congress MLA Surinder Dawer too joined Singla in a bid to pacify Sidhu.

Amarinder’s wife Preneet Kaur was seen seated in the Speaker’s gallery to hear Amarinder speak on the Governor’s address. Their grandson, Nirvan Singh, too was seated next to her.

