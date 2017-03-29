‘Want to build one of India’s biggest airport in Hisar’

Haryana government on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it is in the process of developing an international airport in Hisar and making an integrated aviation hub which could reduce Delhi airport’s air traffic.

Appearing for the Haryana government before a division bench headed by Justice SS Saron, Additional Advocate General Randhir Singh also placed on record the letters addressed by Haryana Chief Minister last year to the Union Civil Aviation Minister to ask the Airport Authority of India as Integrated Aviation Hub.

The Chief Minister had conveyed to the Aviation Minister that Hisar Aerodrome was having 194 acres of land and the state government had identified an additional land of 3,200 acres adjoining the aerodrome for airports development.

The court was informed that the state government has an aim to develop Hisar airport as one of the biggest airports in the country with best available facilities.

In an affidavit filed by state government’s civil aviation department, it was informed that in first phase, expansion of the exiting runway from 4,000 feet to 7,000 feet, provision of night landing facility, construction of additional hangers for Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) activities and renovation of the terminal building at a cost of Rs 50 crore, had been planned by the state government during the Swaran Jayanti celebration of the state.

It was furher submitted that the state government had engaged M/s Frost and Sullivan India Private Limited, Chennai as consultant for development of Hisar Aerodrome as Integrated Aviation Hub last year.

Thereafter, a task force committed was constituted last year to develop the road map for Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar. The court was informed that the state government has assured the Centre that it would provide land free of cost and free from all encumbrances and also provide multi-model hinterland connectivity (road, rail, metro etc.) and all other necessary infrastructure and assistance proposed under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

It was informed that the Director General of Civil Aviation has been requested by the state to provide a specialist technical officer who could guide the state about the required facilities at Hisar airport.

The state government has also released a payment of Rs 84.41 lakh to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the study of the present runway’s structural strength and surface friction, and the AAI is continuing with the study.

