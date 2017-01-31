Wage hike for contractual employees in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

The Haryana government has decided to increase wages and honorarium of contractual and outsourced employees by 14.29 per cent with effect from January 1 this year. State Finance Minister Abhimanyu said on Tuesday that the decision would benefit over 71,000 contractual and outsourced employees and the exchequer would have to bear an additional burden of about Rs 100 crore per annum.

“Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal to this effect thus making Haryana the first state to give such a benefit to its contractual or outsourced employees. Haryana was also the first state to give the benefit of Seventh Central Pay Commission to its employees,” he said. He said that under the Part-I outsourcing policy, an unskilled person who was initially getting Rs 8,100 per month would now get Rs 9,258.

Similarly, a semi-skilled person would get Rs 10,286 instead of Rs 9,000. Monthly wages of skilled persons and highly skilled persons would be raised to Rs 11,429 and Rs 12,572, instead of earlier Rs 10,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively. This hike would benefit about 7,215 employees to the tune of over Rs 12.83 crore per annum. It has also been decided to increase monthly remuneration of 13,514 Guest teachers. Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), who earlier got Rs 26,000 per month, will now get Rs 29,715.

Similarly, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) would get Rs 24,000 instead of Rs 21,000 and a JBT would get Rs 21,715 instead of Rs 19,000. The Finance Minister said that the government has also decided to enhance the monthly remuneration under state share of Anganwadi workers and helpers. The Anganwadi workers, who earlier got Rs 4,800 as state share, would now get Rs 5,872, thus increasing their monthly honorarium by Rs 1,072 per month. Now they would get Rs 8,572 per month instead of earlier Rs 7,500.

Similarly, the state share of Anganwadi helpers has been increased from Rs 2,150 to Rs 2,650 per month. With this increase, an Anganwadi helper would get Rs 4,000 per month instead of earlier Rs 3,500. The increase in their honorarium would benefit 50,316 Anganwadi workers and helpers to the tune of over Rs 38.46 crore, an official release quoting the minister said.