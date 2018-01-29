VP Singh Badnore to address MC councillors, officials

UT Administrator and Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore would be addressing the councillors and officials of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on civic body’s finances and how they can strengthen their departments.The address would be held at the assembly hall of the MC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

To generate its own revenue, water supply, how to make a coordination with departments of UT Administration and excel in its field, would be the the focus areas of the UT Administrator.

It would be the first meeting of the House after newly elected Mayor Davesh Moudgil took over. Moudgil had stated that Badnore would be addressing the first meeting of every year.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App